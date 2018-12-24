Michael James Peppers, 34, of Winder, passed away Friday, December 21, 2018.
He was a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School and worked for Solvay Chemicals in Winder.
He is survived by his partner, Cassie Songer of Winder; his children, Collin Reece and Ensley Kate Peppers of Winder; his parents, Jimmy and Sonya Huff Peppers of Winder; his grandparents, Mary Ann and Robert Baker of Winder and Bobby and Carolyn Huff of Winder and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation: Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, from 6-9 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Funeral services: Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Hal McElhannon and Mr. Larry Ballard officiating. Interment to follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers the family will be establishing a trust for his children that will be posted when available.
Arrangements under the direction of: Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Michael James Peppers (12-21-18)
