Ashley Baker Taube (12-20-18)

HOSCHTON — Ashley Baker Taube, 37, of Hoschton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018.
Ashley married the love of her life, Dr. Mike Taube, formerly of Chicago; they met when they began their teaching careers at Mill Creek High School in 2004, where she was both a teacher and tremendous mentor to the Competition Cheerleaders as well as all of the students she came in contact with. As the competition cheer coach she guided her teams to win four state championship titles in the last eleven seasons with the most recent being the 2018 Co-Ed State Championship. Ashley attended Trickum Middle School and Parkview High School in Lilburn. Ashley graduated from the University of Alabama where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority, receiving her Master’s degree from Walden University and Specialist’s degree from Valdosta State. She was an Atlanta Falcons cheerleader and most recently was a Bodyflow instructor in Buford.
Ashley fought courageously through a long battle against Neuroendocrine Cancer. Despite ultimately succumbing to complications from the cancer, while surrounded by her family and friends, she let her soul “Choose Happy” and herself to be at peace.
Ashley was the most devoted and dearest mother of Fischer and Baker, precious daughter of Lee and Dot Baker of Braselton, beloved sister of Rob (Jen) Baker of Canton and Kimberly Baker of Braselton; loving daughter-in-law of Kathy Taube of Atlanta, dearest sister-in-law of Chris (Amanda) of IN, Matt (Ingrid) of Atlanta, Andy (Anne) of IN, and Dan Taube of IL.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, December 28, 2018 at 12 Stone Church, Lawrenceville Campus, 1322 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30043. The family will receive friends 6-7 p.m. Friday, December 28, 2018 at the church.
Please omit flowers. Donations may be made to the Fischer and Baker Education Fund. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 HWY 53, Hoschton, GA 30548. www.lawsonfuneralhome.org. 706-654-0966.
