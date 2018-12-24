Josh Kincaid, Rowan Smith and Hamilton Cooper helped deliver Madison County wrestling’s best finish of the 2018-19 season so far.
The trio each won their respective weight classes, and with three more wrestlers on the podium, the Red Raiders finished the Eric Hill Memorial Tournament. Ahead of them was Elbert County who had four first placers and four more on the podiums. The Red Raiders finished ahead of George Walton, Lanier, Eastside and 14 other schools.
“Our older guys came through. Our state qualifiers and placers came through and wrestled tough,” said head coach Richie Houston. “Big tournament, coming in second. A lot of teams beneath us are really good teams. And I think the team showed today that they may not be a dual team all the time, but individually, we can score some points.”
For the rest of the story, see the December 27 edition of the Madison County Journal
WRESTLING: Red Raiders place second at Loganville
