Bethlehem Christian Academy boys basketball coach Robert Strong says his team is still a work in progress, but he has been pleased with the team’s early success that has the Knights 12-2 at the holiday break.
The Knights’ red-hot start continued last week as they went 2-1 in the Storm Classic Christmas tournament at Providence Christian, finishing third.
The Knights opened the tournament last Wednesday with a 63-43 rout of Atlanta International. Then after a 68-35 loss to the Walker School last Thursday snapped their seven-game winning streak, they bounced back Friday with a 60-49 upset victory over Southwest Atlanta Christian.
“There were some very good teams in the tournament and it was good for us to play some tough competition,” Strong said Saturday. “We’ve had our good moments throughout the season, but we still have to continue to get better. What I was most proud of Friday was we put the bad loss behind us and came back with a good win. We got off to a good start and just changed the way we played the day before.
“That’s the nice thing about basketball. It’s not like football where you have a loss and then have to wait a week. You’ve got a shorter turnaround, sometimes the next day and you don’t have time to dwell on it. So it was nice for us to bounce back there.”
Against Southwest Atlanta Christian, the Knights were well-balanced offensively as four players finished in double figures. Makayal Cooper and Ray Peevy had 13 points apiece while Laine Francois and Andrew Richey both finished with 11. Cooper, a senior guard, was selected to the all-tournament team.
“He does a good job scoring and defending, and he was able to create a little bit of havoc at the top (on Friday),” Strong said of Cooper, also praising Peevy for his sharp shooting ability and Francois for his strong play inside.
The Knights also benefitted in the tournament from the return of senior point guard Travis Taylor, who returned from a knee injury.
“He just makes for a huge difference in our team’s play,” Strong said. “He does a good job with leadership and he’s a true point guard in the way he can orchestrate things and run the offense.”
The Knights will return to action Jan. 4 for one final non-region tune-up when they travel to Dacula to take on Hebron Christian for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff. BCA will be looking to avenge its first loss of the season, when the Lions routed them 73-48 in Bethlehem on Nov. 30.
After that, they’ll open up GISA Region 4-AAA play Jan. 8 at home against rival Loganville Christian.
“We’ve got two really tough teams coming out of the break,” Strong said. “LCA is going to be one of the toughest teams in our region this year. They had three or four kids transfer in from Loganville High School, which helps them. For us, we’ve just got to get better and continue to get better. We had some goals at the beginning of the year and we’re off to a nice start.
“But you’ve got to go through step A to get to step B.”
Basketball: BCA boys finish third in holiday tournament, improve to 12-2 overall
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry