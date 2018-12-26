Basketball: Wildcats hold off late push from Monroe to snap losing skid

It might not have been the way the Apalachee boys basketball team drew it up Friday, but the Wildcats were glad to be able to fend off a furious second-half rally by Monroe Area and hold on for a 50-49 home win, snapping a three-game losing streak.
Apalachee (6-5), which bounced back from a 62-46 loss at Parkview last Thursday, built up a 20-point lead (27-7) midway through the second quarter against the Hurricanes (3-7) and led 29-15 at the break behind 11 points from AJ Millbrooks as well as 10 first-quarter points by Brayson Hayes and 8 in the second period by Kendall Bradley.
But the Hurricanes got hot from the floor in the second half, getting a pair of 3-pointers apiece from Jakia Thompson and LaKendric Lyles to climb back into the game. The Hurricanes tied the game with 1:12 left when Thompson stole the ball and raced down the court. His layup attempt missed, but Zavius Williams was there for the putback to make it 46-46.
Apalachee grabbed the lead back on its next possession. Rayne Knowles got behind the Monroe defense and caught a pass under the basket, laying it in and drawing a foul on the play. Knowles converted on the three-point play to make it 49-46 with 48.3 seconds remaining.
The teams exchanged free throws and the Hurricanes cut the deficit back to a point and drive-and-score by Thompson with 22.4 seconds left. The Hurricanes had a chance to take the lead with 5.7 seconds left when Debarius Partee took an inbound pass and had a clear lane to the basket. But his layup attempt rolled in and out of the bucket, and Millbrooks grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 2.2 seconds left.
Millbrooks missed one-and-one free throw and the Hurricanes called timeout and had one more opportunity with the ball at half-court and 1.5 seconds remaining. But an errant inbound pass missed its target and the Hurricanes were unable to get a shot off as time expired.
“To be honest, we were pretty fortunate to come out with a win,” said Apalachee coach Ty Rowland, whose team beat Monroe Area for the second time this season.
Rowland pointed to a handful of uncontested layups the Hurricanes missed and their control on the boards in the second half.
“I knew they were going to make a push in the second half and we can’t get comfortable,” Rowland said. “We played a really good first half. We guarded really well and didn’t give up too many offensive rebounds. The second half was a different story. They started making some shots, they had all the energy and we were on our heels a little bit.
“But I think at the end of the day, it’s good to be able to say we held on and figured out a way to win a game we really needed going into a break coming off three big losses.”
Millbrooks led the Wildcats in scoring with 16 points and was a key defensive force, coming up with critical steals and rebounds.
“AJ was a workhorse tonight,” Rowland said. “Our whole motive was to start with defense and let the offense take care of itself. I think you saw that in the first half. Just by us guarding well, our defense created opportunities for offense and AJ was a really big driving force for that. He was a real asset for us.”
The Wildcats will be back in action this week when they compete in the eight-team Sweet South Classic at Morgan County High School.
They’ll open up against the host team at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. If they win, they’ll face the winner of Greene County and Luella at 8:30 p.m. Friday. A loss would pit them against the loser of that game at 2:30 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats will play a third game Saturday.
Rowland, whose team has faced a few stiff challenges already this season, is looking forward to another one against Morgan County on Thursday night. The Class AAA Bulldogs have established themselves as one of the top teams in the state regardless of classification. They’ve won two state championships in the past five seasons and have been to the Final Four each of those years. And they’re off to another hot start this season, holding a 9-1 record as of Friday.
“They’re a really talented team and it’s going to be really tough to play against them at their place,” Rowland said. “But it’s going to be a good test and good battle, and hopefully some of those other games we’ve played will help us. We were fortunate to get a win (Friday) but hopefully that will give us some positive momentum.”
MAHS 5 10 18 16 — 49
AHS 15 14 11 10 — 50
MAHS: Jakia Thompson 10, LaKendric Lyles 8, Zavius Williams 6, Michael Gray Jr. 6, Debarius Partee 6, Camron Lawson 5, Isaiah Glasper 4, Quontarius Lackey 2, Derrick Brown 2
AHS: AJ Millbrooks 16, Brayson Hayes 12, Kendall Bradley 8, Rayne Knowles 7, Jay German 4, Jamonte Wallace 3
