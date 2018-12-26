Basketball: Hooks scores 1,000th point as AHS girls topple Monroe

Throughout her career, Apalachee High School senior Nakia Hooks has established herself as one of the most successful female athletes in school history, excelling in basketball, volleyball and track and field.
After helping lead the Wildcat volleyball team to a historic 53-4 area championship season and earning all-area player of the year honors this fall, Hooks reached a huge milestone on the basketball court Friday, scoring her 1,000th career point in leading Apalachee to a 50-30 home win over Monroe Area.
The big moment came in the first quarter as Hooks stepped to the free throw line and sank her shot. There was a brief pause in the action as her teammates congratulated her and Apalachee coach Gary Compton presented her with a game ball.
“It’s a really great accomplishment,” Compton said of Hooks, a four-year starter in the post who was a first-team all-region selection last season and has consistently averaged double digits in points and rebounds throughout her career. “She’s not an about herself kind of girl. She always likes to give the ball up to the open player. She’s unselfish. She’s a great team player, great teammate and great leader on the floor.”
Hooks is now less than 200 points away from the Apalachee girls scoring record set by Saboyce Shelton, which Compton said he believes is 1,187.
“For her to accomplish this early in the season is great,” Compton said, “and if she stays healthy and things keep going well, she’s going to have the opportunity to become our all-time leading scorer.”
As for the game itself Friday, the Wildcats remained in control throughout, cruising to a 20-point win and avenging a 42-38 loss to the Hurricanes on Nov. 30. Hooks had 18 points to lead Apalachee while Kesley Knox scored 12 points and Joanna Gross chipped in with 8.
“The way we played them the first time and this time was like night and day,” Compton said. “They were pressing us to try to get some turnovers and we didn’t have a problem breaking their press at all. There’s still some stuff to fix but it was a lot better performance. It was a lot better game plan and a better job of our girls working the ball to the middle, seeing the middle and giving ourselves those inside-out opportunities to shoot threes. And we played great defensively.”
It was the fourth win in five games for the Wildcats (5-6), whose only setback during that stretch came last Thursday when they lost 50-41 at Parkview. Apalachee rallied to cut Parkview’s big lead down to two points with two minutes left, but the Panthers were able to make their free throws down the stretch to pull away for the win. Hooks led the Wildcats with 25 points while Gross added 6.
“We’ve been playing much better overall the last few games; we just couldn’t finish that game,” Compton said of the Parkview contest.
“We had a chance to win, but a couple nagging injuries slowed us down. And we came out in a new 1-3-1 offense that we hadn’t played in a game, yet, and that slowed us down some early.”
The Wildcats will be back in action this week when they compete in the eight-team Sweet South Classic at Morgan County High School. Apalachee will face the host team in the first round at 7 p.m. Thursday and will then play games Friday and Saturday. If the Wildcats win against Morgan County, they would face the winner of the Walnut Grove-Lambert game at 7 p.m. Friday. If they lose, they will play the loser of the matchup at 1 p.m. Friday.
