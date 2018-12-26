Football: WBHS standout DE Cash signs with Clemson

There was no drama last Wednesday at Winder-Barrow High School on the first day of the NCAA early signing period.
Logan Cash, the Bulldoggs’ standout defensive end, had been “all in” with Clemson since committing to the Tigers in June, and he made it official during a ceremony in the school cafeteria, inking with one of the elite college programs in the country.
Cash is graduating from Winder-Barrow early and will enroll next month at Clemson, where he’ll participate in spring practice ahead of the 2019 season.
“It was pretty official when I committed, but this feels pretty good putting pen to paper,” said Cash, the 6-foot-3, 260-pound all-state selection who picked Clemson over two dozen other Division I offers back in June. “The culture they have going (at Clemson), it’s just such a family atmosphere. They’re more about developing you as a man first, and I really like that.”
Cash’s signing followed the completion of a dominant career at Winder-Barrow and one of the most outstanding two-year runs by a defensive lineman in Georgia High School football history.
After a solid sophomore campaign in 2016, Cash exploded his junior season, registering over 100 tackles and notching an eye-popping 23.5 sacks to lead the entire state and earn all-state honors.
The week after that season ended, the offers started. Cash got his first two official offers, from smaller schools, last Thanksgiving, but by the time spring practice rolled around, his recruiting blew up.
In the end, Cash picked Clemson over numerous other big-end suitors from around the country, including Ohio State, Miami, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Washington State.
“I’ve wanted the opportunity to play college football all my life,” Cash said. “I thought about it a little bit after my sophomore year, that it might be a possibility, but really when those offers started coming in, I knew I had the chance.”
Cash was limited some this fall by an ankle injury midway through the year, but he still had a strong showing, making 68 stops and registering seven more sacks, earning all-GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA honors for a second straight year. All-state teams had not been announced as of press time.
Cash’s intensity and seemingly never-ending motor on the field was a huge plus for the Bulldoggs, said Winder-Barrow head coach Ed Dudley.
“There is no question in my mind that he’s been a positive influence on our other players,” Dudley said.
“His enthusiasm and just how much he enjoys playing the game, it rubbed off on all of our guys. I think (Clemson) really saw that in him, and it’s gotten him to where he’s at today.”
With his time at Winder-Barrow over, Cash will be off to Clemson, where he’s considered a key cog in the nation’s sixth-ranked recruiting class for 2019 and will have an opportunity for playing time right away. The Tigers, who are in the College Football Playoff for a fourth consecutive season, are losing all four starters from a highly-touted defensive line. Two of them — defensive end Clelin Ferrell and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence are likely to be first-round picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.
“He’s going into the deep end of the pool and the hotbed of defensive line play in America right now,” Dudley said. “He’s going to compete with a bunch of NFL-caliber guys for playing time, and I’m just excited to see him compete and see how that turns out for him.”
Cash is considered by recruiting forecasters and coaches as a “jumbo athlete” who can play both on the edge and on the interior of the defensive line, and Clemson is expected to give him an extensive look at both positions.
“He’s fast enough and physical enough to play the edge, but he’s got great instincts to play inside, and I think that’s really more of an instinctual position so I’m excited for him,” Dudley said.
Inside or outside, as Clemson’s motto goes, Cash is “all in.”
“I’m going to have to learn to play both positions but that’s the way it is and I’m grateful for the opportunity,” he said. “I’m down to play anywhere on the field that they need me.”
