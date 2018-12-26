NICHOLSON - Coach Fredrick James Gokey, 83, entered into rest Sunday, December 23, 2018. Coach Gokey was born in Royal Oak, Mich., the son of the late Clarence Wilbur Gokey and Clara Etta Codner Gokey. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, held a Bachelors Degree, was a member of Galilee Christian Church and enjoyed a career as a tennis professional, having coached at the University of Findlay College and currently at the Jefferson City Schools.
Survivors include his wife, Lynette Kay Henning Gokey, Nicholson; two daughters, Michelle Snyder and her husband David, Ann Arbor, Mich., and Donna Steichert and her husband Wolf Gang, Germany; and fourteen grandchildren.
Visitation: The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 27, at the funeral home, and again 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at the church.
Funeral services: 3 P.M. Friday, December 28, 2018, from the Galilee Christian Church with Minister Nick Vipperman and Pastor Darrell Pruitt officiating with burial to follow in the Church Cemetery.
Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to the Charity of One's Choice.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of services. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Coach Fredrick James Gokey (12-23-18)
