John Robinson (12-24-18)

WINDER - John Robert Robinson, 78, passed away on Monday, December 24, 2018.
Mr. Robinson was a native of Winder. He was a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, North Georgia College and State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. Mr. Robinson was the owner of JORO, Inc. in Winder. He enjoyed cattle farming and had a love for flying his Beech Craft Bonanza. Mr. Robinson was a member of the Winder-First United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Bee Robinson and Frances Pauline Hill.
Survivors include his loving wife, Barbara Autry Robinson, Winder; daughters, Rene (Danny) Childers and Julie Robinson, all of Winder; sister, Caroline Stallings, Winder; and two grandchildren, John and Josh Childers.
Visitation: The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 on Thursday at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Friday at 11 a.m. at Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens. Rev. Calvin Haney will officiate.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
