The Barrow County Democratic Party will have to reorganize and elect new committee members and officers early next year after it was determined by local and state party leaders that the group didn’t follow its committee election bylaws.
According to leaders, the party did not follow correct procedures in July when it failed to hold an election for half of its committee posts within 45 days following the May statewide primary. The party also did not conduct a proper election for chairman and other officers this month and will have to go through a “recertification” process beginning next month, said Sarah Todd, Vice Chair of Congressional District Chairs and County Party Liaison for the Democratic Party of Georgia.
That process will first involve the election of a party committee, to be overseen by Todd and the state party. The party will have to publicly advertise the committee elections for four consecutive weeks in the Barrow News-Journal prior to the elections being held. Up to four committee members per county commission district can be elected. On the first day of the next month, presumably February, the new committee would become active and would have to advertise, for four additional weeks, officer elections, which likely would be held in March.
See more in the Dec. 26 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Barrow Democrats to reorganize after bylaw infraction
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry