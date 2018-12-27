BOYS' BASKETBALL: Eagles set to host tourney after getting back in win column

The East Jackson boys’ basketball team earned a much-needed win, followed hopefully by some much-needed rest.
The Eagles (5-7, 0-4 8-AAA) snapped a six-game losing streak with a 65-51 victory Saturday over non-region opponent Flowery Branch.
“After talking with the team (Saturday) night, they’re just physically and mentally drained,” East Jackson coach David Akin said. “I think it (the win) will help us kind of relax and get our confidence back going into our Christmas tournament. It could be a huge momentum swing for us.”
The Eagles will get back to action by hosting the Christmas in Commerce tournament, which runs today (Thursday) through Saturday. The team will open play against Northview Thursday at 8:45 p.m.
In the win over Flowery Branch, East Jackson, which had been struggling with its half-court sets, used its defense to set up much of its offense, generating over 20 turnovers, which led to a number of layups.
“We went with a press lineup and we went with a different starting lineup again and we’re just trying to find an identity,” Akin said. “We tried to put as much defense on the floor, our better defensive players, from the start.”
With the Falcons devoting their defensive attention to East Jackson’s leading scorer Tay Howard, it opened up opportunities for R.J. White, who led the Eagles with 20 points.
White moved well without the ball, according to Akin, and created opportunities for himself.
“We had some teammates find him and hopefully our other guys will see how creative and how productive R.J. was and hopefully that kind of movement will be contagious,” Akin said.
The Eagles eventually pushed their advantage out to more than 20 points before Flowery Branch cut into the lead in the fourth quarter, though East Jackson still notched a 14-point win.
“Our legs just gave out … I think we were just trying to get the game over as best as we could, and Flowery Branch, give them all the credit in the world, their coach does a really good job,” Akin said. “They played hard all the way until the end.”
The coach said his post-game speech “couldn’t have been more than about two minutes.”
“Because I said, ‘Guys, I know you’re just exhausted and tired. I know you’re excited,’ but they were almost exhausted. They couldn’t celebrate too much.”
East Jackson hopes — after what will be four days of rest — to be re-energized for its Christmas tournament, which will provide the Eagles three non-region games before returning to region action.
“Our Christmas tournament is always tough,” Akin said. “That’s what we always tried to get is tough competition, so we’ve got all that we want for this Christmas tournament.”
Akin appealed to the community to fill the stands at East Jackson for the event, pointing to the importance of an energetic home crowd. He said his players fed off the atmosphere created by East Jackson fans during a recent game with Jefferson.
“I want to emphasize how much they’re needed at the games,” Akin said. “They don’t go unnoticed. Our kids want to play in front of the people that they’ve grown up with and live near and I just pray and beg for the community to please come support these young men.”
•LANDMARK CHRISTIAN 60, EAST JACKSON 46 (FRIDAY): Prior to snapping its losing streak with the win over Flowery Branch Saturday, the Eagles fell to Landmark Christian the night before. Tay Howard led the Eagles with 21 points.
East Jackson was hindered by numerous misses around the basket, adding to the frustration of the night.
“We missed, I think, 11 layups in the first half,” Akin said. “I’ve got a feeling that we probably missed close to 11 in the second half. When you miss 20 layups, it’s hard to win games. You can’t get a better shot than a layup. I don’t know why it is. I don’t know why we can’t make a shot that close to the goal.”
The Eagles, early on, appeared that they might put an end to their losing skid. East Jackson jumped out to a 15-3 lead less than a minute into the second quarter after Jimmie Jackson drained a 3-pointer.
But the momentum dissipated after Landmark Christian put together a pair of 7-0 runs in the second quarter and ended the first half with a runner from Tyler Span to take a 28-27 lead at intermission.
East Jackson momentarily regained a 34-33 lead early in the third quarter, but Jacob Wettstein answered with a basket to put Landmark Christian back ahead and it never trailed again.
The team had come off an emotionally-draining loss to Jefferson three days earlier.
“That game, we just didn’t get over it,” Akin said. “And that Landmark game was just a trap game. That will be something for me to evaluate as a coach moving forward is be careful about scheduling games or what games you schedule after a big rivalry like that.”
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Eagles set to host tourney after getting back in win column
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry