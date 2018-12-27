Jefferson wrestling coach calls third-place finish a wake-up call

Two dual losses in a season are extremely rare for Jefferson, let alone in one tournament.
But the Dragons were handed two defeats in a tough road trip to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee this past Friday and Saturday as they finished third at the Smoky Mountain Duals.
“They took it in a good sense from the fact that I think it woke a lot of them up,” coach Doug Thurmond said. “A lot of them a lot of times get complacent, and we talk about ‘you can’t live on your past team’s accomplishments. You’ve got to make your own accomplishments. You have to make your own mark.’”
Thurmond added: “Some of them are going to have to figure that out. I think for some of them it was probably a good figuring out this weekend.”
Jefferson, winners of 17 consecutive dual state titles, went 6-2 in the two-day tournament with losses to tournament champion, Cleveland (Tenn.), and runner-up North Hall, the reigning Class AAA dual champions. Jefferson has dropped down to Class AAA this year.
The Dragons swept through their Friday pool matches unscathed with wins over Mill Creek (75-4), Abingdon (54-25), Gibbs 57-17 and Crescent 42-36.That propelled Jefferson to the first-place round Saturday. There, the Dragons picked up wins over North Forsyth (63-12) and Woodward Academy (39-33) but fell to Cleveland (Tenn.) 56-8 and North Hall 42-20.
Thurmond said his team “got the crap beat out of us” in the loss to Cleveland, a powerhouse program in Tennessee.
“They have a great, great following and a good youth program that runs year-round,” Thurmond said. “That’s the kind of people that you want to see. That’s who I want us to wrestle.”
As for the loss to North Hall, the coach said “we didn’t wrestle North Hall like we could.”
“We had a couple of guys that we didn’t use,” Thurmond said. “I would hope it would be a little bit different than it was (had they wrestled). I don’t know if it would have been as good as we’re going to need it.”
Of course, if Jefferson was to lose to North Hall, it would rather drop this one to the Trojans than a duals match in the post season.
“That’s the way we looked at it,” Thurmond said.
In the 22-point loss, multiple matches within the dual were decided by just a few points.
“That makes a big difference,” Thurmond said. “Plus, a couple of guys after Christmas are moving weights. That’s going to be a difference, but the other thing is that North Hall has a couple of guys that are going to move weights.”
In a bright spot for the Dragons, Ryan Hurd (160) went unbeaten in the tournament at 8-0.
“Ryan is a really, really good competitor,” Thurmond said.
Meanwhile, Ian Statia, one of the team’s top wrestlers, only wrestled two matches due to illness.
The Dragons will look to regroup in another out-of-state trip with the Deep South Bayou Duals Friday and Saturday in Baton Rogue, Louisiana.
“I hope and I feel like they’ll bounce back,” Thurmond said. “That’s when you see what kind of team you’ve got and see what kind of guys they are when they hit some adversity. They’re going to have to figure out what they’re going to do … I could tell that losing didn’t settle well at all with a lot of them and that’s a good thing.”
