New Panther coach talks wide-open offense: ‘We enjoy throwing it’

During a meet-and-greet last Thursday, new Jackson County football coach Rich McWhorter used a portion of that introduction introducing the kind of offense he intends to run with the Panthers.
McWhorter, hired Dec. 6 at Jackson County after 29 seasons and four state titles at Charlton County, said he favors a wide-open offensive philosophy, one that he hopes will excite his new players.
“I want to bring a style of football that’s enjoyable to play,” McWhorter told those at the gathering. “I believe kids play football for two reasons. One is because their friends are playing. Two is because it’s fun. Now, I think if a head football coach takes the fun out of football, then I don’t think he’s doing the right thing.”
McWhorter explained that he ran traditional offenses for a little over a decade at Charlton County before moving to a shotgun-oriented offense.
“And I found out right away that the kids were having more fun,” he said. “And I said, ‘we’re on to something here.’”
With the move to the shotgun, McWhorter’s Charlton County teams were getting the ball in the hands of multiple playmakers. Essentially, the team was running RPOs (run-pass options) “before RPOs had a name.”
“Basically, we felt if a guy was opening up, we’re getting that guy the ball,” McWhorter said.
The result was Charlton County playing for four state championships in a row from 2003-2006, winning titles in 2004, 2005 and 2006. McWhorter said he and his coaches “weren’t geniuses” but tapped into something foundational about high school football.
