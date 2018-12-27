Jackson County wrestlers go 5-3 at Tennessee duals tournament

The Jackson County wrestling team’s longest road trip of the year was one of its best.
The Panthers went 5-3 at the Friday-Saturday Smoky Mountain Duals in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, finishing second in the second-place “silver” bracket.
“I think our kids really enjoyed it,” coach Jason Powers said. “We had some time to spend at the water park, spend together as a team and really have fun together and then also have eight fantastic matches. So, it was a great experience.”
Wrestling against teams in its pool on Friday, Jackson County beat Ridgeland (47-20), Trio (41-27) and Morristown West (63-12) before losing to eventual tournament champion Cleveland (50-21).
“Basically, every team in our pool was pretty tough,” Powers said. “So, the first day of competition was a tough day. Finishing up 3-1 right there was really, really good … Cleveland was a better team than us, but we wrestled aggressively.”
Powers said against Cleveland, “we had a couple matches get away from us right there at the end and ended up giving up bonus points.”
In the second-place bracket on Saturday, the Panthers, who had sustained some injuries, defeated Dalton (48-36) and West Forsyth (59-18) and lost to Crescent (42-36) and Johnson Central (46-36). Powers said the West Forsyth match, the team’s last of the tournament, was probably its best match of the second day.
“It’s great to see your team whenever they’re eight matches into a dual tournament and they’re still wrestling extremely aggressive and possibly put together one of the best matches they had all tournament,” he said.
Individually, Kaden Andreasen and Devonte Stephens both went 8-0. Each wrestler wrestled matches in two different weight classes.
“It was huge,” Powers said. “Devonte and Kaden have been doing a good job all year long. Kaden has really been leading us on points scored all year and he had a fantastic tournament.”
Powers praised the leadership of both wrestlers in this tournament.
“They know their role on the team and they know how they act, the way they carry themselves on the mat, how they attack, their aggressiveness, is going to set the tone for everyone else behind them,” he said.
Andreasen sustained a nasty bloody nose on the second day, but continued and finished out the tournament unbeaten.
“That just showed a lot of character out of him,” Powers said.
Jackson County will wrestle Saturday at an individual tournament at Alexander. The event will include a varsity, junior varsity and girls’ tournament.
“It’s a chance for us to travel as an entire program,” Powers said.
The coach strategically scheduled this individual tournament so he wouldn’t have to worry about fielding a full lineup for a duals tournament with some wrestlers not available due to illness and holiday travel.
