Panthers heading out of state for tournament

Thursday, December 27. 2018
The Jackson County boys’ basketball team will leave the state for the three-day King of the Smokies Tournament in Pigeon Forge. The tournament runs from Thursday through Saturday. The team’s opponents have yet to be announced.
The Panthers (6-5, 0-4) have been off since taking one on the chin from Morgan County Dec. 18 in an 83-23 loss. Cam Shaw led Jackson County with nine points. Kalib Clinton had eight points and 10 rebounds.
