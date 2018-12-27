The Jackson County girls will hit the road this week for the Monterrey Christmas Tournament at Evans High School, located near Augusta. The three-day event will run from Thursday to Saturday. The Panthers (3-8, 0-4) will open play Thursday at 7 p.m. against host Evans.
The team hasn’t played since a 63-34 loss Dec. 18 to Morgan County. Carson Anderson led the team in the loss with 12 points, while Sydney Hayes added nine.
JCCHS girls set for Augusta-area tournament
