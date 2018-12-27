Commerce boys slide to 1-9 after loss to Banks County

For much of the first half Saturday against Banks County, the Commerce Tigers controlled the tempo of the game.
The offense was scoring at will during certain runs. And the team held a 30-18 lead. But over the final three minutes of the first half, the Tigers watched a 10-point lead quickly spiral into a 12-point deficit at halftime.
Eventually, the Tigers (1-9) fell to the Leopards 86-64. The Tigers during the waning moments of the first half were outscored 24-2.
“I though we came out ready to play, and that was good to see,” head coach Russ Gregg said. “We were a little more amped up than normal, but I thought we really took care of the ball, we hit some shots, worked the ball around.
“We did a lot of good things and forced (Banks County) out of their zone (defense). When we forced them out of their zone, I thought we struggled against their man-to-man (defense).”
Also, Chandler Martin picked up his third foul during the Leopards’ run, Gregg pointed out.
“We don’t have a lot of depth right now, and that was huge for us when he went out,” Gregg said. “All in all, we’re getting better.
“It’s a process. I knew that two years ago when I took this job that it’s going to take time. But I’m very encouraged by what I’ve seen.”
Creed Dunbar led the way with 17 points. He hit five 3-pointers and two free-throws.
“He shot the ball extremely well from the outside,” Gregg said.
Jalen Dorsey scored 15 points and Ian McConnell scored 13 points to have three Tigers in double figures.
“We’ve got to shoot free-throws a little bit better,” Gregg said. “We can’t get in a rush.
“We have a tendency to get in a rush when things start going bad. I think they went on a (24-2) run right there, the last two or three minutes of the first half, and we’ve got to have somebody that can keep that from happening.”
The same thing happened against Johnson, Gregg added. The Tigers were tied 43-43 in the first half and Johnson ended the half on a 15-0 run.
“Those things are really hurting us right now,” Gregg said. “But, also, it’s a depth thing. You’re playing schools that are bigger.
“You’re playing a lot of kids that play year-round. It’s a challenge for us, but it’s a challenge that we’ll rise to in the second part of the year, and I’m really looking forward to it.”
The Tigers led 22-16 after the first quarter. The lead was thanks in part to five 3-pointers: two from Dunbar, two from Tyelon Brock and one from Chandler Martin. Brock’s six first-quarter points were his only points of the game.
In the second quarter, Dunbar opened the quarter with a 3-pointer to push the lead to nine points. A Dorsey bucket, followed by another Dunbar 3-pointer, pushed the lead to 30-18.
The Leopards, then, went on a 14-0 run to take a 32-30 lead. Dorsey broke through for the Tigers’ final first-half bucket and tied the game at 32-32. Then, the Leopards ended the half on a 10-0 run to take a 42-32 lead into halftime. The Tigers never led again.
The closest the Tigers got to the lead was six points in the third quarter, 47-41. The Leopards outscored the Tigers 20-12 in the third quarter. The Tigers trailed 62-44 after three quarters.
In the fourth quarter, McConnell and Dorsey scored five baskets for the Tigers. The team scored 20 points in the final quarter.
If there’s one area Gregg wants to see improvement in as the second half of the season begins after Christmas, it is on the defensive end.
“We tend to give up a lot of easy shots,” he said, “and tend to give straight-line drives.
“We’ve got to get better there. The other is, we have to get a third scorer, and I really think that’s going to help us a lot going into (region) play.”
•OCONEE CO. 66, COMMERCE 45 (LAST WEDNESDAY): The Tigers suffered a 66-45 loss last Wednesday at home vs. Oconee County. Dunbar led the team with 16 points. Dorsey added 14 points.
