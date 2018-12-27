Jefferson swimmer Jackson Harvin commits to Ga. Tech

Thursday, December 27. 2018
Jefferson’s Jackson Harvin still has his senior swimming season to complete, but his college decision is already out of the way.
Harvin, via Twitter, announced his commitment to swim at Georgia Tech last Wednesday.
“So excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at Georgia Tech,” he wrote. “Go Jackets!”
Harvin recorded two top-20 national finishes at the Junior National Championships earlier this month. He placed third at state last year in the 200-yard freestyle.
Old Website

