'Smokey' Flynn (12-25-18)

ILA - Ronald "SMOKEY" Nelson Flynn, previously of Fairview, N.C., born September 21,1945, passed away on December 25, 2018.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Eugene Flynn and Agnes Freeman Flynn; children, Ronald N. Flynn Jr., Teddy J. Flynn, and Keith D. Flynn; and siblings, Harley, Margaret, Terry, Teddy, and June. Smokey suffered from Polio as a child.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Johnston; children, Billy Flynn, Angel Flynn Helmly (Barry), Kevin "Bumper" Flynn (Melissa), Kristie Flynn (Chris), and Misty Flynn Zizzamia (Anthony); siblings, Talbert, May, Mary, and Tommy; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of his life to End Polio Now at endpolio.org. This organization provides vaccines to children around the world with the mission of eradicating the disease.
Graveside services: Friday, December 28, at 1 p.m. at Middle Fork Cemetery, Hendersonville, N.C.
Visitation: The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 27, at the funeral home.
Lord & Stephens East is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
