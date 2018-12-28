Bridges: Breaking down the college football playoffs

The teams are set and the rabid fan bases of each have all been involved in some fiery pregame banter.
Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma are set for this year’s playoff which, on paper, appears to have the potential at least for some intriguing matchups. With that in mind, let’s break down the semifinal games, predict the winners of those games and then declare a national champion.
Alabama and Oklahoma both return to the playoffs this season. A year ago Alabama defeated Clemson in a semifinal contest while Oklahoma lost an offensive shootout to Georgia after some questionable coaching moves late in the game.
Note: UGA is the lone team from the 2017 playoffs not to return although there has been some spirited debate on that subject as well.
The Crimson Tide are the No. 1 team going in and it would take an upset for Alabama to not win it all again. The multiple weeks of rest will benefit Nick Saban’s team as it was certainly banged up leading up to and after the SEC championship game against Georgia.
Oklahoma made a defensive coordinator change midseason, and while the Sooners have gotten better defensively one has to see the potential of Alabama winning this one going away.
Prediction: Alabama 30, Oklahoma 17
—
Clemson and Notre Dame will meet in the other semifinal contest. Clemson has become a regular in the playoffs similar to Alabama.
The Fighting Irish are making a return in 2018.
Most of the experts seem to think Notre Dame is the weakest of the four teams in the playoff field, even though the Irish are undefeated.
Clemson is the definite favorite in this matchup and I cannot see Notre Dame defeating Clemson. Look for the Tigers to return to the championship game.
Prediction: Clemson 34, Notre Dame 21
—
In the national title game, Alabama and Clemson will tangle once again.
The two met for the national title two years ago with the Tigers winning on the last offensive play of the game.
Last season Alabama gained a measure of revenge with a semifinal victory.
It’s not stretching things to say these have really been the top two teams all season.
Both are solid on both sides of the football.
Clemson has the overall number of athletes it takes to compete with Alabama.
A college football season is a grind and injuries have been a factor, at least to some degree, for Saban’s team.
However, Alabama has so much depth that injuries don’t seem to rattle the Tide like it would most other teams.
Georgia fans can certainly tell you Alabama has the best backup quarterback in the country.
A healthy Crimson Tide, however, will be favored against any opponent in 2018. That’s really true for about any game during any season for a Saban-coached team.
Look for Alabama to continue to be King of the Mountain for college football. Most college football fans outside the Crimson Tide circle won’t like it but they are probably used to it by now.
Prediction: Alabama 27, Clemson 20
—
The Division I-AA (FCS) national title game also has what appears to be an intriguing matchup between North Dakota State and Eastern Washington.
Fortunately, the game will not be played on Eastern Washington’s field, which sports a red playing surface which, quite frankly, hurts my eyes after a few minutes.
North Dakota State is the Alabama of its level and will look to send head coach Chris Klieman out with another national title.
Klieman has been named the new head coach at Kansas State and while some have questioned the move (on Kansas State’s part) I actually believe this has been the best coaching hire for the 2019 season.
Eastern Washington has plenty of offensive firepower but the NDSU Bison always play solid defense.
It seems like good defense always stops high-powered offenses in games of this nature. Give the nod to North Dakota State.
Prediction: NDSU 31, Eastern Washington 28
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor for the Barrow News-Journal. He has earned awards for his sports columns from the Georgia Sports Writers Association and the Georgia Press Association. He is also a two-time winner of the Furman Bisher Sweepstakes Award for journalism excellence. You can reach him at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
