Flooding reported in county

Posted by
BanksNewsTODAY
Friday, December 28. 2018
As heavy rains continue to fall today (Friday), flooding has been reported in Banks County.
"Please use caution when driving, we have standing water in many places," E-9-1-1 director Deidra Moore states. "Moss Mill Road in the area of Flat Rock Road is flooded near the creek crossing and the Banks County Road Department is closing it down."
Moore asks county residents to report any flooded areas they come into contact with as signs will be posted on the site.
A flash flood warning is in place through Saturday.
Old Website

