Search continues for missing Madison Co. man

The search for a missing Madison County man continues.
William Kristopher “Kris” Avera was reported missing from 5695 Jot Em Down Road in Danielsville and was last seen Dec. 11, 2018 at approximately 12 p.m. His last known clothing description is unknown and he left the residence on foot in an unknown direction. Avera is known to frequent the Ila and Commerce areas. There are no known or diagnosed medical or mental health issues. A reward has been offered for information leading to his whereabouts.
Anyone with information should contact Investigator Scott Rice at 706-795-6243 or Madison County 911 at 706-795-2101.
