Stevie Caudell (12-27-18

HOMER - Stevie Michael Caudell, 60, passed away on Thursday, December 27, 2018.
Born in Stephens County, Georgia on June 15, 1958, he was the son of the late James Dewey and Lizzie Myrlene Newsome Caudell. Mr. Caudell was currently employed by Ethicon with 42 years of service. He enjoyed farming, spending time with family especially his grandchildren, and hunting. He was a member and current deacon of Damascus Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his sister, Alice Wilbanks.
Survivors include his loving wife of 39 years, Regina Caudell, Homer; son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Becky Caudell, Homer; daughters and sons-in-law, Sheena and Joel Ellison, Pickens, S.C. and Miranda and Matthew Warren, Savannah; grandchildren, Addie Caudell, Cooper Smith, Macy Smith, Colton Smith; brothers and sisters-in-law, Hugh and Carolyn Caudell, Carnesville, and James A. and Becky Caudell, Cleveland; and brother-in-law, Bobby Wilbanks, Hoschton.
Visitation: The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Funeral Service: At 2 p.m., Saturday, December 29, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart with the Rev. Johnny Stone officiating. Interment will follow in Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.
