Shelvey Sapp (12-21-18)

MARTIN - Shelvey Jean Sapp, 80, formerly of Comer, passed away on Friday, December 21, 2018, at her residence.
Ms. Sapp was born on May 17, 1938, the daughter of the late Thomas Franklin Sapp and Bessie Mae Banner Sapp. She was a homemaker and a member of the Crooked Creek Baptist Church. she was preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa Lynn Bullins Renew.
Survivors include her son, Tony Bullins; daughter, Vanessa Thurmond, Martin; and seven grandchildren.
Services: No services will be held at this time.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
