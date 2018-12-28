Yaeko Carter (12-27-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Friday, December 28. 2018
Yaeko Carter, 89, went to be with the Lord on the December 27, 2018, at Piedmont-Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.

She was born on February 16, 1929, in Yokohama, Japan. She married Robert E. Carter September 8, 1959. They raised a son and a daughter and have seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. After living in Chicago, Norfolk and Jacksonville, they settled in Winder in 1975. Mrs. Carter loved to sew, crochet, knit and cross stitch.

Survivors in addition to her husband include a son, John Carter; daughter, Mary Lang (Andy Lang); grandchildren by John are Kristinia LeAnna Carter, Erin LeAshley Carter Lowmaster (Justin Lowmaster), Fawn Carter, Tara Carter, and Summer Carter; grandchildren by Mary are Marcus Freeman Lang (Robyn Bond), and April Lynn Skipper (Cody Skipper).

Funeral services: Graveside services will be held Saturday, December 29, at 12 noon at Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Visitation: The Family will receive friends Friday, December 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.

Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.