Yaeko Carter (12-27-18)

Yaeko Carter, 89, went to be with the Lord on the December 27, 2018, at Piedmont-Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
She was born on February 16, 1929, in Yokohama, Japan. She married Robert E. Carter September 8, 1959. They raised a son and a daughter and have seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. After living in Chicago, Norfolk and Jacksonville, they settled in Winder in 1975. Mrs. Carter loved to sew, crochet, knit and cross stitch.
Survivors in addition to her husband include a son, John Carter; daughter, Mary Lang (Andy Lang); grandchildren by John are Kristinia LeAnna Carter, Erin LeAshley Carter Lowmaster (Justin Lowmaster), Fawn Carter, Tara Carter, and Summer Carter; grandchildren by Mary are Marcus Freeman Lang (Robyn Bond), and April Lynn Skipper (Cody Skipper).
Funeral services: Graveside services will be held Saturday, December 29, at 12 noon at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: The Family will receive friends Friday, December 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
