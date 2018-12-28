Robert Moore (12-27-18)

Friday, December 28. 2018
MAYSVILLE - Robert Daylon Moore, 83, died Thursday, December 27, 2018.

After 42 years of service, he retired from Otis Elevator, where he worked as the global manager. Daylon was not only an engineer but an educator, who enjoyed teaching others as his profession, as well as Bible classes and the youth at his church.

Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Frances Moore; daughters, Renee Moore Lawrenceville, and Alicia Steorts and her husband, Mike, Somonauk, Ill.; grandchildren, Nikki, Robbie, Justin, Olivia, and Amelia; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Roxie.

Visitation: The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, January 6, at Ivie Funeral Home in Commerce.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.

On line condolences may be made to the family at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com

Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
Old Website

