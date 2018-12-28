Shirley Ann McEver (12-24-18)

DANIELSVILLE - Shirley Ann McEver, 77, passed away December 24, 2018, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital.
Mrs. McEver was born in Carnesville September 12, 1941, the daughter of the late Wesley Martin and Susie Mae Arthur Pritchett. She enjoyed writing poems, gardening and working in the yard. In the summer, she would always look forward to going to the beach with her grandkids.
Survivors include her husband, Donald Mitchell McEver; daughters and sons-in-law, Karen M. and Dr. Richard Lee, Andrea and Michael Sutherland, Pam and Charlie Croft; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several other relatives.
Funeral service: Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, December 29, at the Peachtree City Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4957 GA Hwy. 34, Sharpsburg, GA 30277, with Pastor Harold Cunningham officiating. A reception will follow the service in the church family life center. On line condolences may be made to the family at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home of Commerce.
