HULL -Annie Ruth Allen Graham, 85, entered into her final sunset on December 27, 2018.
Mrs. Graham was born April 26, 1933, in Athens. She was the daughter of the late Jesse and Hettie Wright Allen, wife of the late Quilla A. Graham, Sr., mother of the late Rita N. Cook, grandmother of the late Chris A. Drake.
Survivors include a brother, Jewell Allen of Charlotte, N.C.; six kids, Shelby Currier, Neese Community, Alma Massingale, Ila, Johnny Graham, Michigan City, Ind., Loretta Escoe, Hull, Quilla A. Graham, Jr., Lawrenceville, and George Graham, Hull; along with numerous grand, great, and great-great grandkids.
Funeral services: Due to Mrs. Graham's wishes no services will be held and interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Park.
May she enter into Eternal rest and peace, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Berry Funeral Home, Elberton, is in charge of the arrangements.
Annie Graham (12-27-18)
