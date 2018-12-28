Jackson County girls drop first two games of Evans tourney

The Jackson County girls’ basketball team suffered a pair of losses during the first two days of action at the Monterrey Christmas Tourney in Evans.
The Panthers (3-10) opened with a 51-36 loss Thursday to tournament host Evans and then fell to Baldwin 79-29 Friday.
In the loss to Evans, Carson Anderson led Jackson County with 13 points.
“We really struggled to make shots,” coach Monty McClure said. “(We) played hard and competed, but had a rough day from the field.”
Sydney Hayes led Jackson County with 10 points in the loss to Baldwin.
Jackson County concludes tournament play Saturday.
