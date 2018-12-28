BOYS' BASKETBALL: Howard scores 26 but East Jackson falls to Eastside

Friday, December 28. 2018
Despite 26 points from Tay Howard, the East Jackson boys' basketball team fell to Eastside 66-60 Friday in the second round of the Christmas in Commerce tournament hosted by East Jackson.
The Eagles conclude tournament play Saturday at 5:30 p.m. against Stephens County.
Old Website

