BOYS' BASKETBALL: Howard scores 26 but East Jackson falls to Eastside

Despite 26 points from Tay Howard, the East Jackson boys' basketball team fell to Eastside 66-60 Friday in the second round of the Christmas in Commerce tournament hosted by East Jackson.
The Eagles conclude tournament play Saturday at 5:30 p.m. against Stephens County.
