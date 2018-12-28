The Jackson County boys’ basketball team will play for the King of the Smokies tournament title on Saturday after wins on the first two days of the event.
Playing in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., the Panthers (8-5) opened with a 65-62 win over Pisgah (Ala.) Thursday and followed that with a 59-43 triumph over Seymour (Tenn.) Friday.
Kalib Clinton led Jackson County with 32 points in the win over Pisgah while Cam Shaw added 14 and Kedric Zimmer finished with 12 points on four 3-pointers.
“It was a good first day of the tourney,” coach Chuck Butler said. “After a four-hour trip, to jump out and play a game is a challenge. It took us a while to get into the flow of the game, but the guys responded well.”
Jackson County built multiple leads of eight to 10 points over Pisgah, but Pisgah kept itself in the game with its 3-point shooting.
“The guys weathered the storm, though, and got the win,” Butler said.
Clinton scored 23 points in the Friday win over Seymour, and Shaw finished with 16 points. Butler praised the Panthers’ defensive effort.
“We did a great job of stopping drives and forcing them to have to execute and did a great job of controlling tempo … Chase Daniel played great on defense in the paint and protected our basket in our press,” Butler said.
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Panthers to play for King of the Smokies championship
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry