GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson now 2-0 in Pensacola

Friday, December 28. 2018
The Jefferson girls’ basketball team’s trip to Florida has yielded two wins thus far.
Playing in the Innisfree Basketball Classic in Pensacola, the Dragons (13-1) opened with a 68-32 rout of Navarre (Fla.) Thursday and then beat Ft. Zumwalt West (Mo.) 60-57 Friday.
Natalia Bolden poured in 23 points in the win over Navarre, while Livi Blackstock added 16 and Deshona Gaither scored 10.
Blackstock then led Jefferson with 19 points against Ft. Zumwalt West, followed by Courtney Kidd (15 points) and Gaither (13 points).
The Dragons close the tournament against Boyd Count (Ky.) Saturday at 11 a.m.
