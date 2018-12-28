BOYS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson wins first two games in Florida

The Jefferson boys’ basketball team is unbeaten through two days in the Innisfree Basketball Classic in Pensacola, Fla.
The Dragons (8-5) downed a high-scoring North Sand Mountain (Ala.) team 82-72 Thursday and then beat St. Stanislaus (Miss.) 71-42 Friday.
Donsha Gaither scored 19 points in the win over North Sand Mountain — a team which has scored over 100 points in a game six times this season — followed by Jacob Radaker (16 points).
Radaker, Gaither and Spencer Darby each scored 15 points in the victory over St. Stanislaus.
The Dragons conclude tournament play Saturday against Fleming County (Ky.) at 1 p.m.
