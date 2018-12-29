After winning the second annual Banks County Christmas Tournament on Saturday, Banks County head girls’ basketball coach Steven Shedd said he thought the 58-40 tournament finals win over Franklin County was as “good” as his group has played all season.
The Leopards (11-3) led by as much as 24 during Saturday’s 18-point win. The team was led by Amber Williams and Heather Vaughan in the finals. Both players scored 16 points apiece. Kailynn Gilstrap dropped 12 points.
“I loved the way we moved the ball,” Shedd said. “I love the patience in our offense.
“We were trying to work it in, which helped open up not only some inside shots but some outside shots.”
On defense, Shedd called his girls’ efforts “shutdown,” led by the Leopards’ 3-2 zone, which couldn’t be cracked.
“I felt like it was a complete game, four quarters of basketball” Shedd said. “I told the girls, ‘You need to go back and watch this one.
“‘You need to wrap this one up and open it back up every game, and just do that same thing.’ I like where we’re at now. I love the fact that we’re playing like this going into region again. I hope we can continue to play this way, and just continue getting better, and hopefully hit our stride when that region tournament rolls around.”
Shedd believes his group can make a run during region play the second half of the season.
“I just like where we’re at right now,” he reiterated. “I feel like we’ve been through the toughest stretch of our season, and nothing against anybody, not disrespecting anybody we’ve got left, but we had a pretty long string of tough games.
“We spent a majority of the first part of the season on the road.”
The Leopards are back on the floor next Friday at Elbert County. Three of the next four games are road games. Then, five of the next seven are in Homer.
Shedd said he hasn’t had a chance to look at much film on Elbert County, but he expects them to be “scrappy” and “fast.”
“We just have to make sure that we go in there and play our game,” he said. “I feel like if we go in there and play our game, then we can be successful.
“We’re always one game at a time, so we’ll put our focus on Elbert now.”
Vaughan, who hit 10 3-pointers last Saturday, started the Leopards’ march to the tournament win with a 3-pointer out of the gate. She hit two in the first quarter. Gilstrap hit one of her own to push an 8-6 to 11-6. The Leopards led 13-7 after the first quarter.
Gilstrap’s hot hand from the three-point line continued when the second quarter started. Gilstrap and Vaughan both hit from downtown in the second quarter. The Leopards scored 22 points in the second, led by Williams’ seven points.
After a 10-point third quarter, Gilstrap got the offense going again in the fourth quarter with a bucket, followed by five-straight points from Williams. The Leopards ended the game on an 8-2 run.
During last Friday’s win over Habersham Central in the first round, Vaughan scored 22 points and Jaycie Bowen dropped 16 points. Williams scored 13 points.
Girls' Basketball: Leopards take Christmas title after 16-point performances from Vaughan and Williams
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry