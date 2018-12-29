Boys' Basketball: BC falls to Rockdale in Christmas tournament finals

The Banks County High School boys’ basketball team followed up a 17-point victory last Friday with a 17-point loss in the Banks County Christmas Tournament finals on Saturday.
The Leopards (8-6) fell 77-60 to Rockdale in the finals. Rockdale opened the game on a 9-0 run and never relinquished the lead. The Leopards cut the deficit to two points on two occasions, at 10-8 and 12-10.
Carl Cleveland paced the Leopards with 32 points and 14 rebounds. He was the only Leopard to crack double figures in scoring. Pierce Martin dropped eight points and had two rebounds. Clay Gosnell and Garrett Presley scored seven points apiece.
During Friday’s opening round, the Leopards defeated Habersham Central 75-58. Cleveland scored 32 points and had 10 rebounds. Martin added 20 points. Dakota Orr scored eight points and Presley added seven points.
The Leopards are back on the court next Friday at Elbert County.
