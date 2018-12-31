MAYSVILLE - Roy Gene Allen, 74, died Friday, December 28, 2018, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Mr. Allen was born in Homer, the son of the late Otho Jack and Lola Merck Allen. He was a retired farmer. Mr. Allen was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Hill Allen.
Survivors include a son, Kevin Allen, Clarkesville; brother, James Allen, Homer; sisters, Virginia Herbert, Commerce, Betty Jo Seagraves, Jefferson, Susie Seagraves, Nicholson, and Janice Crocker of Homer; and one grandson.
Funeral services: 2 p.m., Monday, December 31, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Swayne Carlan officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Roy Allen (12-28-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry