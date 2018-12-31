CARLTON - Elmer R. Hardman, 80, fell asleep in death at his residence in Carlton, on December 26, 2018.
Elmer married Elsie M. Meadows on June 18, 1960. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. After his military service ended, he pursued employment at such places as Benson's Bakery, University of Georgia, Orkin, St. Mary's and Armstrong & Dobbs. Elmer is most known as a master carpenter and could build anything he set his mind to. He was a self-proclaimed master gardener. He worked hard all year round growing vegetables which he often shared with his family and community. He was preceded in death by his parents, William B. and Loria M. Hardman; brother, Odean; and sister, Thlema.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Elsie M. Hardman; three children, Shelia, Anthony and Loria (Wayne); grandchildren, Dante (Sandi), Alexis, Kennedy, Heather (Seth), Christopher (Heather) and Stephanie; seven great-grandchildren, Owen, Harrison, Ava, Kimber, Ethan, Emma and Tristin; one sister, Elizabeth; and one brother, Thomas (Nellie); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Elmer was buried at his home place on December 29, at 3 p.m.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
Elmer Hardman (12-26-18)
