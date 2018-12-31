Shelia Ellsworth (12-25-18)

MONROE - Shelia Carol Ellsworth, 72, died on December 25, 2018.

She was born in Barrow County on January 12, 1946, the daughter of the late Margie McDaniel Payne and Boyd Payne.

Survivors include her husband, Ronnie M. Ellsworth, Monroe; daughters and sons-in-law, Kristi and Adam Peppers, Good Hope, Kelli and Ben Shadburn, Watkinsville; sisters, Vedia Vinluan, Winder, Kay Willard, Theodore, Ala.; grandchildren, Mackenzie Bray, Good Hope, Bennettt Shadburn, Watkinsville, and Marlowe Shadburn, Watkinsville.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 30, at 3 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church with the Revs. Tom Etterlee and Greg Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home, Monroe, is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
