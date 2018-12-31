JEFFERSON - Vernon Hollis "Buck" Stewart, Jr., 58, entered into rest Saturday, December 29, 2018.
Mr. Stewart was born in Newberry, S.C., the son of the late Vernon Hollis Stewart, Sr. and Merdith Ann Wilson Stewart of Braselton. Mr. Stewart was a supervisor with Simpson Trucking and Grading and loved to ride his Harley Davidson Motorcycle.
Survivors in addition to his mother include his wife, Denise Butler Stewart, Jefferson; children, Felicia Stewart and fiancé Stacy Barbee, Dacula, Kevin Stewart and his wife Christin, Hoschton, and Christi Stinchcomb and her husband Chip, Flowery Branch; step children, Steven and Melissa Gee, Gainesville, Justin and Tasha Gee, Cleveland, and Haley and Ricky Price, Hoschton; brothers, Harold Stewart and his wife Elisa Stewart, Flowery Branch, and Dale Stewart and his wife Marie, Gainesville; sixteen grandchildren, Tyle, Ashlynn, Nathan, Logan, Dakota, Jake, Noah, Makenee, Sean, Caleb, Mason, Ty, Peyton, Adam, Paisley, and Porter; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services: 2 p.m. Thursday, January 3, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Harold Stewart officiating.
Visitation: The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, January 2.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
'Buck' Stewart Jr. (12-29-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry