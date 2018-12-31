ATHENS - Mary Massey Jarrett, 87, died Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Brookside Assisted Living.
Mrs. Jarrett was born in Danielsville, the daughter of the late Frank and Addie Griffin Massey. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Jarrett was preceded in death by her husband, Jarrell Robins Jarrett, Jr.
Survivors include her son, Jarrell Jarrett, III, Athens; and two grandchildren.
Funeral services: 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 2, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Rick Standard officiating. Interment will follow in the Center United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Visitation: The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from noon until 2 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Jarrett (12-30-18)
