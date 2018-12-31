Domestic dispute reported on Hillwood Drive

A woman on Hillwood Drive reported on Dec. 20 that her boyfriend had threatened to kill her father.
She told the responding officer that the threats seemed to stem from an argument that she and her boyfriend were having about him needing to find another place to live.
She said when she told him she wanted to break up he got very angry. She also said he had a knife and threatened to go and kill her father. She said he did not threaten her or harm her but that she was worried that he was unstable.
She said that “she wanted him gone and that this incident was not the first time (he) had exhibited violent tendencies.”
Since she had no corroborating witness despite the presence of several other people, the officer told her he would not be able to take out a warrant for her boyfriend at that time.
He also asked if she wanted Jackson County deputies to do a welfare check on her father, but she declined “due to his being paranoid about law enforcement being out to get him.”
The deputy then told her she needed to contact her father if she believed the threats credible and let him know but she said she didn’t want to, according to the report. She was told to seek a temporary protection order if she was afraid of her boyfriend and begin the eviction process since they share the residence.
In a separate incident, a man called 9-1-1 to report that someone was walking around the granite tables in the area of Colbert Baptist Church on Second Street with a flashlight. The responding officer searched the area but found nothing. The complainant asked the officer to come to his home where he showed him video from his outside cameras. He pointed out the light and “person” which reportedly turned out to be a streetlight and a power pole.
The complainant then told the deputy that he needed to report medication missing from an unknown date and time.
