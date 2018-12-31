Madison Co. BOC to meet Jan. 7

The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 7, in the county government complex.
Entrance to the meetings is now through the back security door.
Agenda items include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors.
•Chairman’s report
•Hearing and actions on rezoning matters, special use permits, etc. (Linda Fortson and Lamar Hughston)
•Grady and Rebecca Poole are requesting to rezone a two-acre portion of their property from A-2 to R-R. The property is located on Map 47 Parcel 73-X on Lem Edwards Road in District 5.
•Amendment to the Madison County Zoning Ordinance ARTICLE VIII, R-1 lot size.
•Statements and remarks from citizens on agenda items.
•Consider selecting a 2019 vice-chairman. (Chairman John Scarborough)
•Discuss amending section 2-2 of Administration Ordinance to reflect two business meetings. (Chairman Scarborough)
•Consider salary adjustments. (Chairman Scarborough)
•Consider filling a vacant Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority position. (Chairman Scarborough)
•Consider reappointment of Bob Fowler to the planning and zoning commission. (Commissioner Brian Kirk)
•Consider reappointment of Reginald Hunter to the Advantage Behavioral Health Systems Board. (Chairman Scarborough)
•Roads Update
•Urgent Matters
•Statements and Remarks from citizens.
•Closed session to discuss land acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation (if needed).
