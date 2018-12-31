Welcome, 2019: A look back at the past year in Madison County news

Madison County saw two county commission seats change in 2018. County leaders continued to pave the way for a power plant set to open in Colbert in 2019. And a long-awaited roundabout replaced the one red light in Danielsville.
These were among the many headlines in Madison County in 2018. Here’s a month-by-month breakdown of local news over the past 12 months:
JANUARY
•The Madison County Board of Education continued its search for a new superintendent. Twenty-seven educators applied for the post.
•A number of Madison County residents traveled across the country to attend the Rose Bowl in Anaheim, where the Georgia Bulldogs defeated Oklahoma, 54-48.
•Two men were sentenced to jail time for child molestation. Noah S. Shumate, of Cleveland, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve five years of jail and 15 years of probation on a charge of child moles¬tation. Jonathan Courtland Pursley, no address listed, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve eight years in jail and 12 years of probation and to pay a $1,000 fine on a charge of child molestation.
•County school board members discussed the possibility of the state legislature passing another penny sales tax for school systems. (That was not approved during the 2018 legislative session).
•School officials talked about the high number of flu cases at county schools.
•The 14th annual Madison County MLK celebration was held at Shiloh Baptist Church in Carlton.
•The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority voted unanimous¬ly in January after a lengthy discussion to eliminate funding for White’s positions with the Chamber, industri¬al authority and water department manag¬er, effectively firing the man who led both groups since May 2002.
FEBRUARY
•Madison County commissioners shot down a proposed subdivision on Hwy. 29 and approved a second one by the same developer at Hwy. 106 and Neese-Commerce Road. The board voted 4-1 to deny a request by Chris Jones to rezone 16 acres on Hwy. 29 South for a proposed 12-lot subdivision on roughly 21 acres off Hwy. 29 near Happy Kids Day Care. Jones also requested a rezoning for a 39-lot subdivision at Hwy. 106 and Neese-Commerce Road. Commissioners approved that request 3-2.
•The Journal featured, Trent Woods, the son of the Georgia Bulldogs’ most recognized fan, Mike “Big Dawg” Woods, who passed away in early 2017. Trent continued his father’s tradition of going to games with a Bulldog painted on top of his head.
•Assistant superintendent Michael Williams was hired as the new superintendent of Madison County schools, replacing Allen McCannon, who retired.
•Madison County commissioners heard a pitch from a North Carolina based company focused on bringing high-speed Internet to rural areas.
•The Journal looked at the county school system’s efforts to help about 160 students officially listed as “homeless.”
•A Madison County High School student was taken into custody after bringing a gun to school in their backpack.
•A high school student was suspended from school indefinitely after posting a racist video that went viral.
•A “very large” metal scrap pile at Athens Auto Wrecking caught fire, causing a huge plume of black smoke that could be seen for miles.
•The county industrial authority discussed filling Marvin White’s position, altering how it reviews its financial information, refurbishing an out-of-service well and delivering water to a planned power plant on Hwy. 72 in Colbert in its first meeting without White.
•The Journal featured Shania Knight, the new director of the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter.
•Madison County STAR student Elijah Woodyard and STAR teacher Elmer Clark were recognized at a Madison County Chamber of Commerce breakfast.
•Madison County commissioners voted not to take any action toward non partisan elections. The group heard from a number of local Republicans who opposed the move.
•The county commissioners agreed to replace a 20-year-old 9-1-1 phone system.
•County commissioners Jim Escoe and John Pethel voiced dismay with local appraisals at a Feb. 21 meeting.
MARCH
•Madison County commissioners agreed to take part in a class-action suit against major players in the opioid business in an effort to recoup some of the costs the opioid crisis has imposed on governments for law enforcement, court, medical and other expenses.
•The county industrial authority discussed refinancing old debt to free up cash flow for immediate needs.
•Qualifying was held for several local posts. Two seats at the county commissioners’ table were contested: Districts 4 and 5. Republican John Pethel was challenged by Republican Brian Kirk and Republican Jim Escoe was challenged by Republican Derek Doster and Democrat Clyde Verhine. Kirk and Doster eventually won the races and will take office Jan. 1. No other county government or school board seats were contested.
•A drug bust on Lem Edwards Road near Colbert on March 8 resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than nine ounces of methamphetamine, four firearms and an unspecified “large amount” of cash. Ronald Lee Kelley, 47, and Ashley Nicole Davis, 31, were arrested on charges of trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Grady Godfrey, 75, died when his white Dodge Caravan crossed the centerline at 3840 Hwy. 29 and struck a northbound 18-wheeler.
•Madison County school board members heard from a parent about school safety concerns.
•A 2-year-old child accidentally shot a 1-year-old sibling with a handgun located in a bedroom of a Hull residence. The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
•Danielsville’s long-await¬ed and much-discussed roundabout officially opened.
•The industrial authority agreed to move forward with a plan to refinance in existing debts for old water infrastructure projects at a lower interest rate.
•A man robbed the Golden Pantry on Hwy. 29 South in Hull (Dogsboro community).
APRIL
•A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the intersection of the new Comer/Carlton Hwy. 72 bypass and Hwy. 98, where a red light is now in place.
•A 15-home subdivision got the green light at the corner of Foote McCellan Road and McCannon Morris Road.
•The Journal featured the Madison County EMS and Danielsville police chief Brenan Baird who revived Milton Wilcher who went into cardiac arrest on Feb. 28.
•A plastic tub containing bloody clothing reportedly connected to a Walton County murder was reportedly found in a dumpster behind Paoli Junction Convenience Store.
•Madison County superintendent Dr. Allen McCannon praised Gov. Nathan Deal’s decision to end 18 years of austerity cuts to the budgets of school systems across the state.
•The parents of a 1-year old child accidentally shot by his 2-year old brother at their Hull home March 21 turned themselves in to the sheriff’s office Monday on charges of reckless conduct. James Tyler Doster, 26, and Hannah Elaine Smith, 23, both of Hull, were charged.
•A 21-year old Madison County man was arrested after a high-speed chase through Madison and Clarke counties. Ryan Chase Pittman, of Danielsville, was charged with failure to maintain lane, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction of officers, open container, reckless driving, tire requirements, windshield violation and drug-related objects.
•The Journal featured Warren Caswell, Northern Judicial Circuit Juvenile Court Judge, who talked about juvenile issues in the five-county area.
•A power company official met with local leaders to talk about water services for a planned renewable-energy power.
•Retiring superintendent Allen McCannon was roasted at a benefit for TJ & Friends at Colbert First Baptist Church.
•The Journal focused on possibilities for bringing broadband Internet options to the county.
MAY
•Two volunteer firemen were injured when the Danielsville Coin Laundry was destroyed in a fire.
•Madison County com¬missioners approved road-paving projects totaling nearly $1 mil¬lion. Roads scheduled to be paved included Irvin Kirk Road, Poca Road, Clements Road, Erastus Church Road, Hunt Road, Still O’Kelley Road, Valley Road, Beck Road and Ed Coile Road.
•The Journal featured a support group set up for grandparents raising grandkids.
•Missy Andrews was named as Ila Elementary’s new principal for the 2018-19 school year. Andrews replaced Principal Mandy Wommack. Angela McCarty, the current assis¬tant principal at Colbert Elementary School, was named as the replacement for principal Chris Forrer.
•Addie Haynes and Grant Miller were “Queen” and “King” of the 2018 Madison County High School prom at the Commerce Civic Center.
•The Journal wrote about the shortage of foster care parents in Madison County.
•The industrial author¬ity received approval for a $4.7 million loan from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) to install a water line from Elbert County to a power plant on Hwy. 72. The authority will pay 2.25 percent interest over 20 years.
•Madison County com¬missioners turned down a Lem Edwards rezoning request.
•The Journal featured Noah Bond and his recovery from a serious concussion suffered in football.
•A grandparent spoke to the county school board about bullying.
•Brian Kirk won the BOC District 4 Republican primary race, defeating long-time incumbent John Pethel, 454-281 (61.8 to 38.2 percent). Kirk will faced Democratic oppo¬sition in November and will take office Jan. 1. Derek Doster defeated incumbent District 5 commissioner Jim Escoe, 362-258 (58.4 to 41.6 percent), then topped Democrat Clyde Verhine in November.
•An 80-year-old Commerce man was killed in a small plane crash near the Jackson/Madison County line. Woodrow Howard Minish, the pilot and lone pas¬senger in the small plane, died from his injuries.
•The Madison County Rotary Club constructed a handicap ramp for James
Wentzel, the group’s 700th ramp.
•A Madison County woman was killed in a Memorial Day fire. Patricia Hudson, 61, died in a fire at her home at 528 Jack Sharp Road in Colbert. The blaze occurred shortly after 9 p.m.
•A Forsyth County man was killed in a head-on collision with a transfer truck on Hwy. 106 May 23.
Vincent Hardy, 38, Cumming, died when he crossed the center¬line in his Ford Ranger and struck a northbound transfer truck on Hwy. 106 near Smith Road and Willis Glenn Road.
•The Madison County High School Class of 2018 graduated in the Classic Center in Athens.
JUNE
•Father and son devel¬opers Jay and Jayson Pridgen were allowed to put more homes on a planned subdivision on 18 acres on Diamond Hill Colbert Road.
•Madison County’s Cameron Smith died after jumping in to a flood-swollen creek in Oconee County to try and res¬cue Oconee County’s Robert Bryant Wade, who also drowned. The county commissioners passed a proclamation later in the month honoring Smith for his bravery.
•Brad Averill was welcomed as the county’s new Family and Consumer Sciences agent.
•Michael Williams led his first meeting as the county’s school superintendent.
•A powerful thunderstorm blew through Danielsville leaving numerous trees and several utility lines down in its wake and snarling traffic for several hours.
•A Royston woman, Amber Brittany Hester, 28, was found dead in a creek on private property in Madison County on June 8.
•Wayne Ballew, 70, was killed in a single vehicle accident June 14 on Holly Creek Church Road.
•Bryan Bird was named the interim coach of the Madison County High School boys’ varsity basketball team.
•The Journal featured Carol Gregg, who makes baby blankets for children in foster care.
•Anthony Orta, 48, died in a dirt bike accident on June 23 on Helican Springs Road.
•Five MCHS students with mentors were recognized in The Journal.
•Commissioners discussed setting restrictions on “nuisance properties.”
•The school system agreed to increase the number of school resource officers in the system from three to seven.
JULY
•The school board approved its 2018-19 budget. This included four mobile units for Colbert Elementary School.
•The board of commissioners named Cynthia Fortson to the county zoning board.
•Madison County leaders toured the planned Georgia Renewable Power plant off Hwy. 72. The plant is scheduled to open June 1, 2019.
•The new “hands-free” law took effect, meaning drivers can no longer hold their cell phones while driving.
•The annual Fourth of July Parade was held in Colbert.
•The Journal featured Madison County’s Naw Dee Poe, a political refugee who earned her U.S. citizenship in 2018.
•The Journal featured Vietnam war veteran Jack Henderson, who published a book, “The Dirt Roads of Madison County.”
•Officers from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office dis¬covered a large scale indoor marijuana grow house located inside a layer chick¬en house off Reed-Brawner Road near Royston in north¬ern Madison County with an estimated street value of $12-to-$13 million.
•Jayden Candler Fields, 15, Danielsville, died while skateboarding in Hall County. He was struck by a 1995 Dodge Dakota pickup truck traveling south on Harmony Church Road.
•Brian Kemp handily defeated Casey Cagle for the Republican nomination in the Georgia gubernatorial race. He won 83 percent of the vote in Madison County.
•Andrew Adams, 85, Danielsville, died July 31 from injuries sustained in a car accident at Hwy. 98 and Hwy. 441.
AUGUST
•Madison County 9-1-1 director David Camp and assistant director Ricky Hix, who oversaw the launch of the center in the late 1990s, announced that they would retire, effective March 31, 2019.
•Madison County students returned to school Aug. 3.
•Madison County commissioners took no action on a proposed ordinance regulating “nuisance properties.”
•Madison County commissioners got an earful from a group of citizens regarding expenses in the 2019 budget.
•Fifty one more lots were approved for Spratlin Mill Subdivision.
•The board of commissioners approved a $16.6 million budget for 2019, an increase of three percent over 2018.
•Brenan Baird resigned as the police chief for the City of Danielsville.
•School transportation director Karrie Poteete presented the school board with an overview of VersaTran (VT), the system’s new school bus routing soft¬ware.
•Rufus Lee Kelley, 58, was charged with felony aggravated assault and aggravated assault and bat¬tery with a gun after shooting a man in the leg on Farm Road Aug. 12.
•Shelley Parham joined the county recreation department as an assistant director.
•The county commissioners approved the purchase of .3673 acres on Office Drive for the location of a three-million-gallon water tank at the site of the Georgia Renewable Power plant. The company is deeding that tank to the industrial authority.
•Three men were injured in an accident at the Georgia Renewable Power Plant Aug. 15.
•State Sen. Frank Ginn was named the new executive director of the county industrial authority.
•The Journal featured county “Teacher of the Year,” Sara Bird, the media specialist at Colbert Elementary School.
•After months of negotiations, the industrial authority approved a water agreement with Georgia Renewable Power. The IDA is installing a 12-mile, 12-inch water line to provide over one million gallons of water a day to the plant.
•Madison County commissioners formally approved tax rates for the county government, school board and industrial authority. Rates were not changed, but assessments were up for some property owners, which led to higher tax bills.
•Commissioners were asked to consider assisting the Neese-Sanford Volunteer Fire Department in securing a loan for planned new fire hall.
SEPTEMBER
•James Patrick Farr, Danielsville, received a 20-year prison sentence for molestation.
•Madison County officials learned that the Georgia Department of Transportation is planning to replace two major bridges, including the Hwy. 29 bridge just south of Danielsville. Construction is scheduled to begin in fis¬cal year 2020 and last for a year. The Hwy. 281 bridge over the Broad River is also slated to be replaced. Construction is scheduled to begin in fiscal year 2020 and last for two years.
•Jonathan Burnette was named the new police chief for the City of Danielsville.
•Robert Edward Couch, 83, Colbert, was killed in a two-vehicle wreck at 10:02 p.m., Sept. 13, at the intersec¬tion of Hwy. 98 and Short Seagraves Road.
•The 70th-annual Madison County Agricultural Fair was held at the Comer Fairgrounds.
•The Madison County graduation rate topped 90 percent in 2018.
•County commissioners discussed putting the 9-1-1 office under the control of the sheriff’s office.
•Crystal Reid was named the Madison County High School 2018 “Homecoming
Queen.”
•Griffin Brothers Inc. out of Maysville was hired to install a 12-inch waterline for 12-miles from the Elbert County line to a planned power plant in Colbert.
OCTOBER
•County commissioners once again heard from citizens both for and against the county’s practice of burying livestock for farmers free of charge.
•The BOC voted that a woman can keep goats, sheep and donkeys on her Shoal Creek Road property despite her neighbors’ objections.
•Danielsville officials voiced dismay about an upcoming road closure in 2020 that they maintain will have a significant negative impact, not only on the city, but on a wide swath of commut¬ers, emergency service pro¬viders, the school system and others.
•School leaders learned that the system is in need of substitute teachers, bus drivers and school nutrition workers.
•The century-old Darley Champion city emergency siren in Comer got a new shine.
•Carlton Peters, pastor of Rogers Baptist Church, retired after 65 years of preaching.
•Colbert Medlink was scheduled to open its second medical services building Nov. 1.
•Leopoldo Garcia Mendoze- Martinez, 38, Hull, died when he drove a Hyundai Accent into the path of an eastbound CSX train at 6:04 p.m., Oct. 16 at 8443 Hwy. 72 West. A 2-year-old passenger, Natalie Mikalea Mendoza, Hull, was seriously injured in the accident.
•County commissioners transferred oversight of the 9-1-1 center to the sheriff.
•Clinton James Culberson was sentenced to eight years in confinement for assault.
NOVEMBER
•Sixty-five percent of Madison County’s registered voters participated in the midterm elections Nov. 6, with the county going almost 80 percent for Republicans. Derek Doster won the BOC District 5 seat over Democrat Clyde Verhine, while State Senator Frank Ginn retained his seat, defeating Democrat Dawn Johnson.
•Madison County assistant school superintendent Bonnie Knight said that sales tax revenues are up for Madison County schools, with the system on track to receive $2.3-to-$2.4 million in revenues.
•The county industrial authority heard an appeal from the Chamber of Commerce to fund the organization in 2019, but the group opted not to cover the cost of a Chamber director.
•The county industrial authority heard from tax commissioner Lamar Dalton and commissioner Lee Allen about a proposed tax break for elderly Madison County citizens. The issue may be put before voters in 2019.
•The Madison County Journal focused on the dilapidated conditions of the upstairs courtroom in the old county courthouse. The room has been abandoned for over two decades and leaks are causing structural damage.
DECEMBER
•Republican Brad Raffensperger defeated Democrat John Barrow for the Georgia Secretary of State seat by a 52-48 percent margin state¬wide. He had 78.7 percent of the vote in Madison County.
•The county school board discussed consolidating county PreK services into one locale, the old middle school in Danielsville, where eight classrooms are being used for storage.
•Annual Christmas events were held in Comer, Colbert and Danielsville.
•The Journal featured Madison County’s William Allen, who will receive his high school diploma at the age of 71.
•Four Madison County schools beat the state’s “predictive score” on this year’s CCRPI (College and Career Ready Performance Index) test.
•The county industrial authority discussed potential changes to the county’s water system, including taking the water tanks at the Hwy. 98 EMS station and Madico Park offline after the three-million-gallon water tank is installed at the Georgia Renewable Power site. IDA executive director Frank Ginn said the move will put the tanks in the same pressure zone.
Welcome, 2019: A look back at the past year in Madison County news
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry