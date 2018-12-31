WINDER - Bobbie Jean Dellinger, 84, passed away December 28, 2018, at her residence following an extended illness.
Mrs. Dellinger was born July 13, 1934, in Winder, the daughter of the late Otho and Dorothy Saunders Chambers and had resided here for all of her life. She was preceded in death on December 14, 1996 by her husband, Bill Dellinger. Mrs. Dellinger was a retiree of Barrow Manufacturing Company and was a member of The Winder Church of God.
Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Yvonne Greenway, Johnny and Joanne Greenway, all of Winder; grandchildren, Neil Greenway, Logan Greenway and Benjamin Greenway, all of Winder, and Brittany and Jon Davies, Alberta, Canada; and great granddaughter, Margot Davies.
The family received friends Sunday, December 30, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home. A funeral service was held Monday, December 31, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Pastor John Burchfield officiating. Pallbearers were Ronnie Stephens, Dennis Edgar, Tommy Sorrells, Doug Casper, Donnie Miller and Horace Cain. Interment was in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences can be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Bobbie Jean Dellinger (12-28-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry