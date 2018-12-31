David Candler Williamson, 64, passed away Monday, December 31, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Williamson was born April 8, 1954, in Commerce, the son of the late Charlie and Mary Jean Kitchens Williamson. He worked in pest control at American Pest & Athens Exterminating. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle Lynn Williamson.
Survivors include his wife, Michelle Callaway Williamson; daughter and son-in-law, Dania and Shawn Hollis; son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Shawna Williamson; son, Jason Williamson; two stepdaughters, Whitney Moore and Brittany Moore; brothers, Jeffery Williamson and Michael Williamson; sisters, Angela Hollis and Cindy Garcia; grandchildren, Amber Anderson, Hallie Anderson, Katlyn Morris, Courtney Morris, Charlie Williamson, Zachary Williamson, Abigale Williamson and Charlotte Jean Williamson; great-grandchildren, Jaiden McKeithen Fowler and Lillianna McKeithen Flowler; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Per Mr. Williamson's wishes, he was cremated and no formal services will be held.
On line condolences may be made to the family at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home of Commerce.
David Williamson (12-31-18)
