WINDER - June E. Bergman, with her daughters Robin and Julie at her bedside, passed away peacefully at 5:30 p.m. on December 27, 2018.
June loved gardening and was also a craftswoman who hand made beautiful floral arrangements. She was joyful and fun-loving and she had a wicked sense of humor. June was also devoted to animals and in her life, she provided a loving home to many cats and dogs, too many to count. June will always be missed and eternally loved by those who knew her.
Survivors include her two daughters, Robin Delle Monache and Julie Chavis; and her son, Robert Gibson
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Animal Shelter of your choice.
June Bergman (12-27-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry