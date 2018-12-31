Larry Alvin "Bo" Malloy, 70, of the Middle River Community, passed away Sunday morning, December 30, 2018, at his residence.
Born May 21, 1948, in Commerce, he was the son of Emily Bruce and the late Elton Bruce. He was the brother of the late Joyce McElroy. Before retirement he was a supervisor with Roper Pump Company in Commerce for 30 years. He was a member of Middle River Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Tina Malloy; three daughters and sons-in-law, Wanda and Paul Atha, Crystal Matthews, and April and Jay Thurmond; nine grandchildren, Amanda, Dylan, Alyson, Cole, Austin, Kassy, Mitch, Annabelle, and Caylon; great-grandson, Weston; sister, Dorothy Moore, Carnesville; brother William Bruce, Lavonia.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 3, at the B D Ginn Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Paul Jameson officiating. Burial will be at the Middle River Baptist Church Cemetery.
The body is at the Ginn Funeral Home, Carnesville. The family is at the home. They will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 2, at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at ginnfuneralhome.com.
'Bo' Malloy (12-30-18)
