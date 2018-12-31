COMMERCE - Steve Carlan, 64, died Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Carlan was born in Commerce, the son of the late Ira E. Carlan, Jr. and Maulene McConnell Perry. He was retired from Windstream.
Survivors include his son, Eli Carlan (Janet), Commerce; brother, Stuart Perry, Commerce; granddaughters, Megan Guier (Bruice) and Madison Waldrep; and great-granddaughter, Harper Guier.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m., Friday, January 4, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. David Sharpton officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday night from 6 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Steve Carlan (12-30-18)
