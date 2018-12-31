Steve Carlan (12-30-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, December 31. 2018
COMMERCE - Steve Carlan, 64, died Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Carlan was born in Commerce, the son of the late Ira E. Carlan, Jr. and Maulene McConnell Perry. He was retired from Windstream.

Survivors include his son, Eli Carlan (Janet), Commerce; brother, Stuart Perry, Commerce; granddaughters, Megan Guier (Bruice) and Madison Waldrep; and great-granddaughter, Harper Guier.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m., Friday, January 4, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. David Sharpton officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday night from 6 to 8 p.m.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.