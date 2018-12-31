Vicki Varner Seagraves, 66, of the Bold Spring Community, passed away December 12, 2018, at her residence.
Born July 29, 1952, in Commerce, she was the daughter of Eva Myra Hambrick Varner and the late James Joel Varner. She was a 1970 graduate of Franklin County High School, a bus driver for many years with Franklin County School System and a member of the Bold Spring United Methodist Church.
Survivors in addition to her mother include her husband, Mike Seagraves; son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Brandi Seagraves, Carnesville; two grandchildren, Bailee (Brian) Seagraves and Brylee Seagraves; sister and brother-in-law, Myra and Philip Haley, Carnesville; nephews Blake (Kasey) Haley, and Brennan (Joanne) Haley; and great-nephews, Taylor, Gavin, David, James, and Carter.
Funeral services: 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, December 13, at the Bold Spring Untied Methodist Church with the Revs. Randy Strickland, and Jacquelin Ratliff. Pallbearers were Blake Haley, Brennan Haley, Brian Chitwood, Tony Davison, Kenneth Layton, and Tommy Davison.
Ginn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at ginnfuneralhome.com.
Vicki Seagraves (12-12-18)
