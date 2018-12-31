BOYS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson rolls through Fla. tourney

The Jefferson boys’ basketball team went 3-0 in a tournament in Florida last week, highlighted by sound defense and unselfish offensive play.
The Dragons (10-5) beat North Sand Mountain (Ala.) 82-72 Thursday, St. Stanislaus (Miss.) 71-42 Friday and Fleming County (Ky.) 68-34 Saturday to win their pool at the Innisfree Basketball Classic in Pensacola, Florida.
“I thought defensively we played really good this week, especially in the half court,” Jefferson coach Kevin Morris said. “We got a lot of contributions from a lot of people. We did a really good job of sharing the basketball.”
Donsha Gaither scored 19 points in the win over North Sand Mountain — a team which has scored over 100 points in a game six times this season — followed by Jacob Radaker (16 points).
Radaker, Gaither and Spencer Darby each scored 15 points in the victory over St. Stanislaus.
The same trio of scorers led Jefferson in its win over Fleming County with Gaither finishing with 16, followed by Darby (14 points) and Radaker (10 points).
Gaither and Radaker both made the all-tournament team. Gaither averaged 16 points per contest, while Radaker averaged 13 despite not playing in the fourth quarter of the second and third games of the tournament.
The bad news from the tournament was Owen Parker injuring his ankle. Morris said he was unsure how long Parker would be out.
Jefferson, which has won eight of its last 10 games and moved into the Class AAA top 10 at No. 9, will return to action Friday at home against Hart County (8:30 p.m.).
